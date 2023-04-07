Elderly man dead, five injured in Pulwama accident

An official told the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the accident took place in Khamri village of the district, resulting in injuries to at least six people.

He said that all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared dead upon arrival. "He has been identified as Ab Gani Shiekh, son of Sonaullah Shiekh," the official said.

The police have taken cognizance of the incident.