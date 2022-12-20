Elderly man dies in queue waiting to submit old age form in Bandipora

He was identified as Sonuallh Bhat, 62 of Malangam village. Doctors said that he was received lifeless in the hospital’s emergency room at 10:00 am. “He has died of cardiopulmonary arrest,” Dr Mushtaq Medical Superintendent DH Bandipora told Greater Kashmir. As per the hospital records, Bhat didn’t respond and his vitals ran flat. It mentioned, “cardiopulmonary arrest is the cause of death.”

According to relatives, Bhat has three daughters and lived hard life doing manual labour. “He’d been visiting the social welfare office for three days,” his brother Mohammad Ramzan Bhat said. “He left home early in the bitter cold in the hopes of getting a turn, but it didn’t happen. So, on Tuesday, he left early again and died while waiting in line.”