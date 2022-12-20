Elderly man dies waiting in queue to file old-age pension form in Bandipora

Bandipora, 20 Dec: In a tragic incident, an elderly man passed away on Tuesday morning while waiting in queue to file the application for old age pension in the Bandipora region of north Kashmir.
The deceased was identified by the authorities as Sonaullah Bhat, 62, of the district's uphill village of Malangam.
The death was confirmed by hospital staff, who suspected cardiac arrest as the cause.
"He was received dead at around 10:00 am in the hospital's emergency room," the Medical Superintendent of District hospital Bandipora told Greater Kashmir.
The medical record also shows that his pupils were not responding to light. "The cause of death is cardiopulmonary arrest," it stated.