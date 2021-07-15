Elderly man drowns in Jhelum while performing ablution in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar, Jul 15: An 80-year-old man died after he slipped into river Jhelum at Banger Mohalla Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday morning.

According to news agency GNS, octogenarian Ghulam Mohammad Duonto, son of Abdul Rehman Daunto of Banger Mohalla Hajin slipped into the river and drowned this morning while he was performing ablution for prayers.

Soon after the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot and immediately launched searches to trace out the body.