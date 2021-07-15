Kashmir
Elderly man drowns in Jhelum while performing ablution in north Kashmir's Bandipora
Srinagar, Jul 15: An 80-year-old man died after he slipped into river Jhelum at Banger Mohalla Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday morning.
According to news agency GNS, octogenarian Ghulam Mohammad Duonto, son of Abdul Rehman Daunto of Banger Mohalla Hajin slipped into the river and drowned this morning while he was performing ablution for prayers.
Soon after the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot and immediately launched searches to trace out the body.
After hectic efforts, the body was retrieved from the water body.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that the body would be handed over to his family for legal rites on conduct of necessary medico-legal formalities.