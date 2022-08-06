Elderly man electrocuted to death while fishing

Anantnag: A 61-year-old man died of electric shock while fishing with a live wire in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

Reports said that one Wazir Ahmad Beigh, son of Sanaullah Beigh, resident of Kachlgund Verinag Anantnag received a strong electric jolt when he was fishing with the help of electric current in Dahgam Nallah near Kachulgund.