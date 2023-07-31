Elderly man found dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that some locals spotted the body in Veshow Nallah and immediately informed the police.

He said that soon a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Sofi (65) son of Sonaullah Sofi of Chirhama area of Kulgam.

The official said the police have taken cognizance of the incident.