Elderly man killed, his brother injured as land dispute turns violent in Uri

Srinagar, Mar 24: An elderly man was killed and his sibling injured in a scuffle over land dispute in Nambla Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the two parties had assembled to sort out some land dispute, however it happened that during the course of meeting the parties started exchanging heated arguments.
The argument only intensified with time, leading to a scuffle, a source said adding a few members from the other side attacked the opposite party with sharp-edged weapons which resulted in injuries to two brothers namely Abdul Karim Bhat and Mohammad Sulaiman Bhat, sons of Abdul Karim Bhat.
Both of them were evacuated to GMC Baramulla, where Abdul Karim, 85, succumbed to his injuries, the source said.
When contacted a police official said that though it was not immediately known to him about the demise of any of the two persons', however he was quick to add that a party has been sent to the spot to assess the situation.