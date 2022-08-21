Elderly man killed in accident at Hajin

Hajin: A-60-year man was killed in a hit and run case at Baharabad area of Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday morning.

An official said that a speedy vehicle crushed the elderly man identified as Ghulam Muhammad Hurra son of Sabir Ahmad Hurra of Baharabad when he was coming home after offering Fajr prayers in a nearby mosque.

He said that instead of shifting the injured person to hospital, the driver fled from the scene.

The official added that body of the deceased has been brought to the hospital for post-mortem. (KNO)