Elderly man saved by locals after he jumps into river in Sopore

GNS reported that a 60-year-old man (name withheld), resident of Janwara Sopore, tried to end his life by jumping from Hatishah bridge into the the river. "On witnessing the act, the passersby intervened timely and evacuated the individual to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assessment."

A police official said that the individual is currently at SDH Sopore. "He is completely doing fine and is responding well to treatment", the official said.