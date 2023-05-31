Elderly man slips to death in Kangan

Ganderbal, May 31: A 60-year old man died after he slipped from a temporary bridge while crossing a canal in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday, officials said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that Bashir Ahmad Wani a resident of Wani Mohalla Kangan died after he slipped from a temporary bridge and fell into a canal. He was seriously injured and a police team and local volunteers rushed to the spot. Wani was removed to trauma hospital Kangan where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura. However he succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. After the completion of all legal-medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family for last rites. Police has taken cognizance of the incident
Meanwhile, the locals have demanded fencing of such critical spots along power canals to avoid any further such incident.
A local volunteer Bashir Ahmad Mir said that there have been many such incidents in past in which several human lives have been lost and the Government has failed to take any measures in this regard.