Srinagar, Jul 26: Body of a 52-year-old man from Hakura area of Anantnag was found in the orchards of Batenoo area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district on Monday.

Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that body of Mohammed Ashraf Mir son of Ali Mohammad who had left from his home late on Sunday evening in his vehicle, was found dead with “torture marks”.

The official said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.