Elderly people face hardships in availing social welfare  benefits in Ganderbal

Many beneficiaries at one of the counters outside the block medical office Kangan told Greater Kashmir that they are having trouble registering online, which is essential to guarantee they receive the meager government financial aid since the Department of Social Welfare has moved the payment process online.

“We have been here since 9 am and are waiting for our turn which seems difficult as there is already a long queue of people and it is bone-chilling cold and causes immense inconvenience, “ a beneficiary from Wangath Kangan said.