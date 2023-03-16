Elderly woman alleges attack by knife wielding man in Srinagar's Shalimar, escapes unhurt

Srinagar, Mar 16: An elderly woman claimed to have escaped narrowly after being attacked by an unknown person in Shalimar area in central-Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a video clip, now viral on social-media, the woman a resident of Pazalpora Shalimar, as reported by GNS, said, “ I was in shed when someone came and held me by my neck… The person had left the gate open and without saying anything (he aimed at my neck) with a knife in his hand.”