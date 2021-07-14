Elderly woman dies after run over by army truck in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bandipora July 14: An elderly woman died after being run over by an army truck in Nadihal village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Local sources told Greater Kashmir that the accident took place around 1:30 PM this afternoon when a convoy of trucks was passing through the area.

One of the army trucks ran over the elderly identified by an official as Gul Jani, wife of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Aragam village of Bandipora, resulting in her on spot death.