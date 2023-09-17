Elderly woman dies in accident

Baramulla, Sep 17: An elderly woman died in an accident in Nadihal Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Fatha Begum, wife of Muhammad Sultan War of Nadihal.
The incident occurred when the elderly woman was walking on the road near a shrine in Nadihal, Rafiabad when a motorcyclist hit her, resulting in the grievous injuries to the elderly woman.
The woman was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Baramulla where she was declared dead on arrival.
The motorcyclist along with the pillion rider suffered injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, Police has registered a case in connection with the accident and started further investigation.