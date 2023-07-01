Elderly woman slips into river, dies

Bandipora, July 1: Bandipora police along with SDRF and locals retrieved an elderly woman’s body from the Madhumati River on Saturday morning.
The officials identified the deceased as Noora Begum, a resident of Sonarwani village in the district.
Witnesses said they spotted a dead body floating in the river near Kaloosa which then got stuck in the weir near district police lines.
Soon after informing the police, they launched a rescue operation along with SDRF and managed to pull the body from the weir almost an hour later.
Station house officer, Bandipora police station told Greater Kashmir that out of her habit Noora aged over 60, would walk to the river during early hours almost every day. “However, unfortunately on Saturday morning the woman slipped into the fast flowing river and drowned.”
People then located her body floating down the river when it got stuck in the weir near police lines following which a rescue operation was launched. Witnesses said the search efforts saw a little delay due to increased water levels.
Soon after the body was retrieved, it was taken to Bandipora police station for identity. Locals assembled near the rescue site expressed concern over rising drowning incidents in the district. Notably, in tragic drowning incidents, two siblings and a minor drowned in river Jehlum last week in the Sumabal village of this northern district.
The district administration had already issued an advisory for people to stay away from rivulets, streams and lakes due to an increase in water levels resulting from the melting of snow and expected rainy season.