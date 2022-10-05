Election announcement soon after final voter list is prepared: Amit Shah

Baramulla, Oct 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the announcement for assembly elections in J&K will be made after the final voter list and other preparations are completed.
Hitting out at National Conference and PDP, Shah said that "Abdullah and Sons and Mufti and Co." were responsible for the killing of 42000 people in J&K, as these families did politics for their personal gains and made people suffer.
“These families looted J&K resources for their personal benefit and did nothing for common man,” he said.
Addressing a massive rally in Baramulla district of northern Kashmir, Shah said that announcement about elections in J&K will be made once the formalities like final voter list and other preparations are completed. “Process is on and preparations are in a full swing,” he said.
Shah said that Baramulla was once a hotbed of militancy and militant related activities were common here but “today this place is a hotspot of tourists.” “Sprawling Gulmarg the skiers’ paradise, the shrines and the breath-taking snow clad mountains of this place are attracting tourists in large numbers,” he said.
He said that without Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development of J&K was impossible. “Today, we have best roads, rail links, bridges and hospitals,” Shah said, adding that “We have nine medical colleges to J&K besides AIIMS and nursing colleges.”
Shah said that Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis will be given due reservation as they were deprived of the benefits of democracy for the past 75 years. The Home Minister praised Maqbool Sherwani for his role against Pakistani invaders. He also laid the foundation stone of various power, road and Jal Shakti projects. He said that GoI will talk to youth not Pakistan. “I am ready to talk to the youth of J&K on any issue but not Pakistan,” he said. Shah is in J&K on a 3-day visit and will fly back late this afternoon—(KNO)