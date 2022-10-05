Election announcement soon after final voter list is prepared: Amit Shah

Hitting out at National Conference and PDP, Shah said that "Abdullah and Sons and Mufti and Co." were responsible for the killing of 42000 people in J&K, as these families did politics for their personal gains and made people suffer.

“These families looted J&K resources for their personal benefit and did nothing for common man,” he said.

Addressing a massive rally in Baramulla district of northern Kashmir, Shah said that announcement about elections in J&K will be made once the formalities like final voter list and other preparations are completed. “Process is on and preparations are in a full swing,” he said.