Elections and Emotional Exploitation: Azad on Article 370

Greater Kashmir: You have said that you cannot or for that matter any other political leader or party cannot restore Article 370?

Ghulam Nabi Azad: No. This is wrong. This is a wrong interpretation. There were two parts of my speech. One part I said in Baramulla and another part I have to say in Anantnag. Because I am very famous for that if I make 10 speeches, all 10 speeches will be different. Only 20 percent will be repetition. Unlike most of the leaders, if they go to people after one month, they repeat the same speech. I change in every speech almost 80 percent.

Twenty percent has to be common because that is concerning everybody. So on one part on Article 370, I said in Baramulla and in another part which I am going to speak at south Kashmir. What did I say in the parliament? That I am not going to make. Article 370 an election issue. Clear.

And I also request other parties not to make it an issue. Because this is yet another exploiting the sentiments and you have already tried this several times in last 75 years. You have not achieved anything. None of the slogans. After having not achieved anything in 75 years, why should we exploit the sentiments of people for something, which is not in our hands. Then I cited an example.

I got the parliament record yesterday, what is in Lok Sabha, which is more important. I could not get Rajya Sabha record. How many votes were in favour of abrogation of article 370? 378 and how many were against abrogation? 77. So there is a difference of 300 votes. 300 MPs. Where are we going to bring these 300 MPs? They are not banas or oranges you buy. These are elected representatives.

So can anybody guarantee, tell me , I have 40 years in Parliament, that two years down the line we will get 300 MPs more. No. Not practical. So this time and in next parliament it is not possible. So that means as of now we cannot make it an agenda. As and when we have two- third majority, yes I will be the first person to vote.

But having known that even after three years we are not going to have 300, then why should we fool the people? Is it not knowingly fooling yourself and people. They say the are having umeedaen( hopes). Why are you giving umaedaen when you know this is not going to happen. These hopes are there for last 75 years.

How long you will keep alive others on hopes? When you will be practical, when you will be truthful? I am not saying it is not possible. It is possible even today. But it is possible if only Modi will do it. If you are so close to Modi, get it done.I will be behind you. You become the chief minister and please get it done tomorrow. Convince Modi.

I am the last person to tell him and convince him. I cannot. If you are so powerful and so close to him, you have been in government with him. I am not in his government. I have been his opponent in the parliament. Forget that weeping because that was related to a particular human tragedy of Gujarat. So I do not have that influence on any BJP leader or home minister to get it done.

If they will not do it, it is not forthcoming. May be after 10 years, 20 years, welcome, good. But it cannot be the agenda of today. Second thing which I was going to tell, I will tell in advance, which I will say in Anantnag. It is the supreme court which is the another hope. But it is hope. Now , three years and one month have passed since article 370 was abrogated. It is full three years eversince many political parties and individuals went to the supreme court against abrogation of article 370.

Now it is full three years this appeal is before the supreme court. Supreme court has not given yet first hearing. Kapil sibal who has been approached by all the political parties, being the tallest lawyer, he said abhi kuch nahin ha ( There is nothing yet). When supreme court is yet to go for first hearing then, how many hearings and years will it take to decide.

Can any political party guarantee here that they will convince supreme court to start hearing from tomorrow and convince them to finish in one year, and also convince them to give decision in our favour. I cannot. Will any political party guarantee that within one year after its leader becomes chief minister, they will either pass it in parliament or get it done through supreme court.

Yes, you say and give guarantee, I will quit politics. Or they should quit. But people have seen in past, political parties telling them that they will not allow BJP to cross Banihal but they brought them here. I do not trust anybody on this issue. I pray God that let Parliament has that majority and even having that majority they should support. In parliament eight parties have supported Modi.

Nine parties have supported us. So it is not that all opposition parties are supporting us. Who knows in future he has 12 parties supporting him on the issue. Then can anybody give me guarantee. Do they know political parties more than I know? I know all political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari personally.

Even in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha I persuaded many parties to vote for us. Without knowing the realities it is bad to exploit the sentiments. Do not give false hopes. Yes you can say you can construct roads, bridges and other things and fight elections on these issues. In other states these are the election issues. Why are you hiding yourself behind some slogans.