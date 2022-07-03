Elections in J&K post electoral roll revision, statehood later: LG

The Centre had revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019.

The LG said Singh was an MP and would understand the significance of the government's assurance in Parliament.

"You have been an MP and you understand the significance of an assurance given in the Parliament much better than me. The government's assurance in Parliament is a truth like the sun rising from the east," the LG said.

Earlier, the veteran Congress leader expressed hope that J-K's union territory is a temporary measure just as the BJP projected Article 370 temporary.

"When drastic changes took place (on August 5, 2019) and we became a union territory, the way you were saying that Article 370 is temporary, I am sure that our union territory (status) will also be temporary and very soon we will get back our statehood," Singh said.

On assembly elections, Singh said, "The political process must continue."

"Whenever the political process gets frozen, the society also gets frozen. So, we are hopeful that the political process will begin soon and we will start a new phase," he added.

Lauding the contributions of Singh in public life, the Lieutenant Governor called him a towering man of ideas and ideals.

Singh, with his multifaceted personality, has made a remarkable contribution to Indian polity and illumined literary world with his intellectual brilliance, the LG said.