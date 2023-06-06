Elections our right, won't beg anybody to hold them: Omar Abdullah

Talking to reporters, Omar said, "We also have some self-respect and we will not beg before anybody to hold the elections here. Election is people's right and the Election Commission must answer this question," he said.

"Did not the Chief Election Commissioner say that there is a vacuum in J&K which needs to be filled. Why is that vacuum not being filled? If the Election Commission is under pressure then they must say it clearly that they are under pressure and that is why they cannot hold elections here," Omar added.