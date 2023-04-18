Elections, statehood likely after new formation at Centre: Muzaffar Baig

He said abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) was an extraordinary decision of Government of India to deal with extraordinary situation. The former Deputy CM said: “I think neither assembly elections will be held nor statehood to J&K will be returned until there is new government formation in the Centre. GoI want huge participation of people in forthcoming elections here so they will take some steps including restoration of statehood after 2024 elections across the country. The huge participation of people in polls is possible only once they will restore statehood to J&K, so GoI will give it back after 2024 elections at the centre,” he said.

Baig aid since article 370 and 35(A) revoked, the people did not not indulge in stone pelting and other things. “100 welfare schemes have been implemented in J&K which were not executed earlier. I feel there will be a huge participation of people in upcoming elections whenever it will be held,” he said.