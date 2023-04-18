Elections, statehood likely after new formation at Centre: Muzaffar Baig

Srinagar, Apr 18: Former Deputy Chief Minister (CM) , Muzaffar Hussain Baig, on Tuesday said that assembly elections and restoration of statehood will likely be in place after new government formation will take place at Centre.
He said abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) was an extraordinary decision of Government of India to deal with extraordinary situation. The former Deputy CM said: “I think neither assembly elections will be held nor statehood to J&K will be returned until there is new government formation in the Centre. GoI want huge participation of people in forthcoming elections here so they will take some steps including restoration of statehood after 2024 elections across the country. The huge participation of people in polls is possible only once they will restore statehood to J&K, so GoI will give it back after 2024 elections at the centre,” he said.
Baig aid since article 370 and 35(A) revoked, the people did not not indulge in stone pelting and other things. “100 welfare schemes have been implemented in J&K which were not executed earlier. I feel there will be a huge participation of people in upcoming elections whenever it will be held,” he said.
To a query, the former Deputy CM said some people termed the present situation in J&K as “peace of graveyard” which is not reality. “With near elimination of militancy people of J&K and particularly people of Kashmir are in a positive frame of mind. People have adopted realistic approach. For peace in J&K, I give credit to people as they chose the path of realistic politics to let peace prevail here. People of J&K are live and conscious, but some elements are trying to distort figures. People are heaving sigh of relief from militancy,” he said.
He said the local political leaders should keep their tune low against New Delhi. “Our politicians at this juncture should think about the interest of people instead of gaining personal points. Elections cannot be held in an overnight. It needs some steps to be taken on ground, and GoI is working on that,” he said.