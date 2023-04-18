Elections, statehood likely after new formation at Centre: Muzaffar Baig

He said the local political leaders should keep their tune low against New Delhi. “Our politicians at this juncture should think about the interest of people instead of gaining personal points. Elections cannot be held in an overnight. It needs some steps to be taken on ground, and GoI is working on that,” he said.When asked about former CM J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad’s quit from Congress, Baig said he may have not received such importance from present leadership in the Congress which he was receiving since the times of Indira Gandhi. “He was dear of Indira Gandhi. His quit from the Congress was not only an emotional step but he was willing to work for their own people at local level. He is a true nationalist,” Baig said.About abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A), the former Deputy CM said extraordinary situation demands extraordinary decisions. “People were getting killed due to militancy and government took an extraordinary decision and at the same time it introduced positive and welfare schemes for people”.

About Gupkar Alliance which was formed to fight for restoration of Statehood to J&K, the former Deputy CM said “The draft of Gupkar declaration was given by me and former-politician-turned-IAS officer Shah Faisal wrote the draft. This was an act of hope but practically that could not be implemented”.