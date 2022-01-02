Electric appliances worth lakhs destroyed as blaze guts commercial building in uptown Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 2: Electric appliances worth lakhs were destroyed and a commercial building damaged in an overnight blaze at Budshahnagar locality in Natipora in uptown Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the fire broke out in a three storey commercial building on intervening night of January 1 and 2 in which a shop-cum-showroom ‘Rather electric store Havels Glare’, dealing in electric/electronic items was gutted.
As per an official, the roofing and front side of the building, windows along with ceiling, furniture and stored electric wires, switches, washing machines, ACs, geysers, freezers, refrigerators, ceiling/wall/exhaust fans worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the mishap even as the firewood stored at back side of the involved building was also partly gutted.
Fire tenders from Nowgam and Rawalpora were called to the site which after hectic efforts put out the fire, the official added.