Electric transformer non-functional for over 10 months in Haril area of Handwara

The residents said that they had been repeatedly appealing to authorities for an additional transformer and in September last year their demand was fulfilled by issuing them a new 100 KV transformer but strangely the transformer is yet to be made functional.

The residents said that an old 100 KV transformer does not bear the load of over a hundred households and gets damaged often. "After the new transformer we were hopeful of getting uninterrupted electricity but that could not happen," Nazir Ahmad War, a local, told Greater Kashmir.