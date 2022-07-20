Electrification of Budgam-Banihal railway track to be completed by Aug 15

Srinagar: The much-hyped electrification of Budgam to Banihal railway track is all set to be completed by August 15 while the authorities said that the work on the track is in full swing.

The project worth Rs 324 crore is almost in final stage, Additional General Manager, Indian Railway Construction Company Limited said, adding that the work on second phase of railway electrification in Kashmir from Budgam to Banihal sections would likely get completed by 15 August this year.