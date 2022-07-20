Electrification of Budgam-Banihal railway track to be completed by Aug 15

Srinagar: The much-hyped electrification of Budgam to Banihal railway track is all set to be completed by August 15 while the authorities said that the work on the track is in full swing.
The project worth Rs 324 crore is almost in final stage, Additional General Manager, Indian Railway Construction Company Limited said, adding that the work on second phase of railway electrification in Kashmir from Budgam to Banihal sections would likely get completed by 15 August this year.
“We have already completed the first phase of the electrification process from Baramulla-Budgam sections and have also conducted trial runs in March this year as well,” he said, adding that the project with a route length of 137.73 kilometers has three main sub-stations of Qazigund, Budgam, and Baramulla.
The electricity for the sub stations are being provided by the Power Development Department (PDD) , he said that the electricity at two sub stations including Baramulla and Qazigund have been provided while the department is not able to provide electricity due to the hindrance by the locals.
The project is all set to reduce the pollution and also saves 60 percent amount compared to the use of fuel, he said. (KNO)