Electrocution of student at Bijbehara | Abdul Rehman Veeri demands probe, compensation

Srinagar Mar 25 : Former minister and Senior Vice President of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul Rehman Veeri has expressed anguish over the death of a 20-year-old student, Umar Farooq. He died due to electrocution at Government Degree College Bijbehara.
In a statement, Veeri demanded an immediate transparent probe into the matter and compensation to the bereaved family. He said the on-ground employees from the Power Development Department have to remain vigilant and check on slack of electricity wires all across.
“I am extremely saddened over the demise of Umar Farooq who died after receiving an electric shock when he came in contact with a live HT wire. My heart goes out for the family members of the deceased. I pray for the peace to the departed soul and endurance to the family members, " he said.