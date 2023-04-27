Eleven Gujarat tourists, local guide caught with fake Gondola tickets in Gulmarg: Officials

Srinagar, Apr 27: The authorities on Thursday caught 11 tourists and a local guide with fake and edited Gondola tickets at famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that 11 tourists from Gujarat along with a local guide who had come to board Gondola from Kongdori to Gulmarg were caught with fake and edited tickets.

He said they had reached Kongdori through ponies and had come to undertake return journey on fake and edited tickets. "To avoid inconvenience to tourists they were brought to Gulmarg through Gondola for investigation. Our officers Showkat Ahmad Bhat (incharge Project) and Pervaiz Ahmad Qureshi (incharge ticketing) completed the formalities and the case was accordingly handed over to incharge SHO Gulmarg Shakeel Ahmad Beigh," he said.