Budgam, Jan 14: An obstructed labour patient from Chill Khan Sahib having Amenorrhea 9 months with history of obstructed labour with previous 2 Normal deliveries handled by local Dayee at home was brought to SDH Beerwah at 8:00 a.m and was delivered at SDH Beerwah by Dr Fayaz Ahmad Siraj Consultant Gynecologist and Dr Gulafroz Medical Officer Gynae with paramedical staff on duty.