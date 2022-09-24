Eminent academics in attendance at KU Botany Department alumni meet

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the alumni meet as chief guest, recalling the vast contributions of the department in areas of research and teaching ever since its inception.

Urging the department’s alumni, who are working in different important capacities across the country, to continue with their engagement with the department, Prof Nilofer said such alumni meets are important for the university’s assessment under NAAC which, among other things, also evaluates the alumni linkage and contributions to the University.

“I am glad to be amongst this scholarly gathering of the alumni of Botany Department, which is one of the oldest departments on the campus with a landmark contribution to teaching, research and academic collaborations,” Prof Nilofer said, urging the department’s students and scholars to carry forward this rich scholarly legacy.