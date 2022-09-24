Eminent academics in attendance at KU Botany Department alumni meet

Srinagar, Sep 24: Kashmir University’s prestigious Department of Botany on Saturday held its alumni meet which was attended by a galaxy of acclaimed academics and administrators in online and offline modes.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the alumni meet as chief guest, recalling the vast contributions of the department in areas of research and teaching ever since its inception.
Urging the department’s alumni, who are working in different important capacities across the country, to continue with their engagement with the department, Prof Nilofer said such alumni meets are important for the university’s assessment under NAAC which, among other things, also evaluates the alumni linkage and contributions to the University.
“I am glad to be amongst this scholarly gathering of the alumni of Botany Department, which is one of the oldest departments on the campus with a landmark contribution to teaching, research and academic collaborations,” Prof Nilofer said, urging the department’s students and scholars to carry forward this rich scholarly legacy.
Prominent alumni who shared their experiences at the inaugural session included Prof Sikander Farooq and Prof B A Wafai, former Heads of the Department; Prof Sudhir Kumar Sopori, former Vice-Chancellor of JNU; Prof Gurcharan Singh, renowned taxonomist, and Prof Manoj K Dhar, former VC Jammu University.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who also shared the dais, said the Botany Department is the ‘jewel in the University’s crown’ in view of its remarkable contributions to research and teaching which have significantly aided the varsity’s good rankings in NIRF and NAAC.
Head Department of Botany Prof Zahoor A Kaloo highlighted the achievements of the department and the objectives of the alumni meet. He said it is an occasion to meet and share knowledge and expertise to enable young students to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors who have left an indelible mark on the university’s remarkable growth story.
Prof Manzoor A Shah, Director DIQA and Organising Secretary of the alumni meet, delivered the vote of thanks at the inaugural session, which was attended by Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Dean School of Biological Sciences Prof Zafar A Reshi, Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, Provost Prof Aijaz A Wani; former HODs of Botany and its alumni from J&K and other parts of the country.