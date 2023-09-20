Eminent doctor-turned-poet honoured

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gazanfar Ali conveyed his gratitude to senior citizens forum under the aegis of Ahata Waqar Chanapora for honouring him for his contributions to literature, poetry and medicine. He said younger generation should seek guidance from the experiences of elders to lead a perfect life. He called on the need to take care of the personal care of elders adding that seniors need medication management, support and social interaction opportunities. He gave some basic tips necessary for the senior citizens to keep themselves fit. He also underscored the need for preserving Kashmiri language, literature and heritage.

On this occasion ,Dr Gazanfar presented and dedicated sets of his various publications to Ahata Waqr for its library for readings by the senior citizens. He also highlighted the importance of preserving Kashmiri language ,literature and heritage which he said was imperative to uphold our identity.

Prof. Shaad Ramzan threw light on the richness of Kashmiri poetry and literature and underscored the need for understanding the elders. He also identified unique features in the poetry of Dr Gazanfar Ali.