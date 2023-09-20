Eminent doctor-turned-poet honoured

Srinagar, Sep 19: Eminent Physician, writer and poet Dr Gazanfar Ali Gazal was honoured for his contributions to the world of literature, poetry and medicine at an impressive interactive programme held on Tuesday at Ahata Waqar Chanapora – the center for day care and recreation for senior citizens. The center is managed under the aegis of District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar and Directorate of Health services Kashmir.
The proceedings of the graceful event started with the recitation of verses from the holy Quran by Molvi Muhammad Ahsaan.
The personalities who shared the podium included District and Session Judge (Retd) M. Y. Akhoon, Convenor, Sahitya Academy, Kashmiri Advisory Board, Prof (Dr) Shaad Ramzaan, eminent historian and writer Prof. Farooq Fayaz, President Markaz Adab Kamraz, Mohd Amin Bhat and Chairman Ahata Waqar, Abdul Gani Parray.
The interactive programme was attended by a large number of senior citizens from different walks of life, writers, poets, cultural activists and people associated with the medical profession and judiciary.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gazanfar Ali conveyed his gratitude to senior citizens forum under the aegis of Ahata Waqar Chanapora for honouring him for his contributions to literature, poetry and medicine. He said younger generation should seek guidance from the experiences of elders to lead a perfect life. He called on the need to take care of the personal care of elders adding that seniors need medication management, support and social interaction opportunities. He gave some basic tips necessary for the senior citizens to keep themselves fit. He also underscored the need for preserving Kashmiri language, literature and heritage.
On this occasion ,Dr Gazanfar presented and dedicated sets of his various publications to Ahata Waqr for its library for readings by the senior citizens. He also highlighted the importance of preserving Kashmiri language ,literature and heritage which he said was imperative to uphold our identity.
Prof. Shaad Ramzan threw light on the richness of Kashmiri poetry and literature and underscored the need for understanding the elders. He also identified unique features in the poetry of Dr Gazanfar Ali.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof.Farooq Fayaz said as responsible members of the society , “we have a collective obligation to respect elderly persons.” He also urged the need to respect the elders and reinvigorating fast fading moral values in the society.
Noted poets and writers Mushtaq Mehram and Inayat Gul read comprehensive analytic papers on the multifaceted personality of Dr Gazanfar, which provided deep insights about his significant contributions to the world of literature, poetry and medicine.
The speakers, which include Mohd Amin Bhat, Ali Ahsan and Gh Nabi Adfar, on the occasion threw light on different dimensions of Dr Gazanfar’s multifaceted personality.
Er. Khazir Mohd Trag moderated the programme in a befitting manner and apprised the august gathering about the objectives of Ahata Waqar to address the problems of senior citizens. He praised government initiatives taken for welfare of the senior citizens.
Chairman Ahata Waqar Abdul Gani Parray presented a vote of thanks.