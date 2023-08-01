Eminent lawyer Raja Tufail laid to rest in Delhi

Srinagar, Aug 01: Eminent lawyer Raja Tufail who passed away yesterday was buried at a graveyard in New Delhi today.
As per his family members, Mr Tufail was buried in a Muslim Graveyard situated in Lodhi Road, New Delhi today.
Members from both bench and the Bar paid their last tributes to the departed soul.
Justice Sidharth Mirdul, sitting Judge Delhi High Court, Sidharth Luthra, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, N.Hariharan, senior Advocate, Kamal Nijawan, senior Advocate and others members of the bar were present on the occasion.
Mr Tufail’s mortal remains were lowered into the grave with moist eyes.
All those present prayed for the peace to the departed soul.