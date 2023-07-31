Eminent lawyer Raja Tufail passes away in Delhi

Srinagar, July 31: Prominent lawyer Raja Muhammad Tufail passed away on Monday at a private hospital in New Delhi. He was 73.
As per his daughter, Mr Tufail complained of uneasiness and was immediately moved to PSRI hospital, Saket. “On his arrival at the hospital, he was shifted to the ICU. However, his condition worsened further and he breathed his last at the hospital,” she said.
Mr Tufail’s mortal remains have been kept at the mortuary of PSRI, Saket, she informed, adding that his final rituals shall take place tomorrow (01-08-2023) after his son arrives from Canada.
Mr Tufail had an illustrious professional career spanning over four decades.
He is survived by his wife, daughter and a son.