Eminent scholar delivers lecture at Central University of Kashmir on authority of Hadith

In his lecture, Mawlana Nadwi, introduced the science of Hadith and its technicalities. He emphasised the importance of Hadith in the Islamic jurisprudence and in the explanation of the Holy Quran. He said the life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAAS) is the role model for the Muslim Ummah at the individual and the collective levels. He quoted different Ahadith and emphasised the importance of the Sunnah of the Rasulallah (SAAS) and his Companions. Mawlana Abdul Rashid Nadwi threw light on the issues pertaining to the authority of Hadith and highlighted the methodological issues related to the compilation of Hadith.

Earlier, the programme began with the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat by Umar Rasid Bhat and Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wagay respectively, research scholars of the department. Asst. Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zargar, in his welcome address introduced the speaker and the theme to the audience and emphasized the importance of ‘ilm al-Hadith and Sunnah in the holistic understanding of Islam especially the interpretation of the Holy Quran.