Employ youth in central deptts: Hakeem Yaseen

Gund Darvesh, Dec 31: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Thursday urged the government to provide jobs to the unemployed J&K youth in central departments.
A statement of PDF issued here said that addressing a rally in Hariwanina area of Gund Darvesh in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Yaseen said that the youth of the region need a healing touch and it was the foremost responsibility of the government that they should accommodate them in the central government departments.
“There is very low representation of youth who have been provided employment or jobs outside J&K,” he said.
Reacting to the recent developments in J&K, Yaseen said that these decisions had saddened Kashmiris. “We are not against the setting up of any industry but the rights of the people should be safeguarded before taking any further step,” he said.
Yaseen urged the Centre to hold all such laws till a popular government comes into power.