Employee shot at, injured in Tehsildar office Chadoora

Srinagar May 12: Militants on Thursday shot at a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Tehsildar office Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.
A police spokesman identified the employee as Rahul Bhat who has been shifted to the hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately known.
The area has been cordoned to nab the fleeing militants.