Employees appointed on academic arrangement without clear vacancy not entitled to regularisation: CAT

Dismissing nearly a hundred applications transferred from the High Court and filed before it by more than 1000 aggrieved employees, a bench of D S Mahra Member (J) and Shri Krishna Member (A) also held that the tribunal has the jurisdiction over pleas challenging the constitutional validity of any statutory provision.

The applicants were engaged as assistant professors, lecturers, and demonstrators with the HED on an academic arrangement basis for a particular academic session for a fixed tenure which usually started in April and ended in March next year.