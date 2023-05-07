Employees call for appointing AO

Srinagar, May 7: The employees of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar have called for deputing an Accounts Officer(AO) to the college saying they have not been paid salaries since March this year. In absence of the Accounts Officer, the aggrieved employees said, they are not in a position to get the salaries as Accounts Officer is the drawing and disbursing authority. Despite several requests to the authorities concerned, the post of Accounts Officer has not been filled up since March this year, they said.