Employees delegations call on Dr Nirmal Singh

Srinagar, Oct 21: Several delegations of employees working in Kashmir belonging to PM package, non-package, all-reserved categories and other vulnerable sections of society met the committee headed by Dr. Nirmal Singh former Deputy CM J&K and senior leaders of BJP at Trikuta Nagar Office.
The Committee was constituted by Ravinder Raina BJP president JK UT a few days earlier on 18 October. Other members of the committee are Dr. Devinder Manyal, General Secretary of BJP JK UT; GL Raina (Ajay Bharti) Ex-MLC, Chand ji Bhat President KDD and Hira Lal Bhat Incharge Intellectuals Cell KDD.
Dr. Nirmal Singh presided over and discussed broader parameters of the committee.
The committee that has been tasked to look into the issues related to the minority community employees working in Kashmir valley held its first meeting on 20-10-2022 and demanded immediate release of salaries withheld for months.
While all the delegations that met the committee stressed for security of life, secure and appropriate accommodation in view of the recent targeted killings as threat to life remains the primary concern of these employees both at work place and lodging spaces.