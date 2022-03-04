‘Employing VDCs erodes credibility of administration’

Srinagar, Mar 4: National Conference (NC) Friday said that the revival of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) deflates the claims of the Centre about the region witnessing peace.
A statement of NC issued here said that flaying the reconstitution of VDCs, the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said that the government's words do not match its actions.
“Recently, the government declared that militancy has almost ended in Chenab Valley. Why are the VDCs reactivated again? The measure puts a big question mark on the claims of the government,” he said.