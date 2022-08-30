Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: police

Shopian, Aug 30: Police along with security forces claimed to have killed two LeT terrorists in an encounter which broke out at Nagbal village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.
"Encounter has started at Nagbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Further details shall follow," he added.