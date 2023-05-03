Two terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter: Police

Srinagar, May 03: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that two terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Machil area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.
In a tweet, Kashmir Police Zone said that army and police are on the job. "Kupwara Encounter Update: 02 terrorists killed. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow," the police tweeted. Earlier, it had tweeted: "Encounter going on near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district. Army and Kupwara police on job. Further details shall follow"