Two terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter: Police

Army soldiers heading towards an encounter site in Baramulla. (Image for representational purpose only)File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 03: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that two terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Machil area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a tweet, Kashmir Police Zone said that army and police are on the job. "Kupwara Encounter Update: 02 terrorists killed. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow," the police tweeted. Earlier, it had tweeted: "Encounter going on near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district. Army and Kupwara police on job. Further details shall follow"

