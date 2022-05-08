Encounter underway between militants and security forces in Kulgam

Srinagar, May 08: An encounter is underway between militants and security forces in the Cheyan Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said today.
They said that the encounter broke out early Sunday morning after a joint team of police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Cheyan Devsar.
"Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow" said a police spokesman.
Sources said that two militants are believed to be trapped in the area.