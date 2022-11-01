Kashmir

Encounter underway in ​south Kashmir's​ Anantnag

Joint team of police, army launched the operation
Security forces at the site of an encounter in south Kashmir. [Representational picture]
Security forces at the site of an encounter in south Kashmir. [Representational picture]Mir Wasim/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 01:​ An encounter broke out between ​security​ forces​ and terrorists​ in Bijbehara area of ​s​outh Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday​, officials said.​

News agency GNS ​reported ​that a joint team of ​p​olice and army launched a cordon and search operation ​at​ Simthan​ in​ Bijbhera.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding ​terrorists fired upon them, triggering a gunfight.

A senior police officer confirmed ​a​bout​ the​ exchange of fire between ​terrorists​ and security forces.

encounter

