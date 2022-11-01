Encounter underway in ​south Kashmir's​ Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 01: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.
News agency GNS reported that a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation at Simthan in Bijbhera.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering a gunfight.
A senior police officer confirmed about the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.