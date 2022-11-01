Encounter underway in ​south Kashmir's​ Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 01:​ An encounter broke out between ​security​ forces​ and terrorists​ in Bijbehara area of ​s​outh Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday​, officials said.​

News agency GNS ​reported ​that a joint team of ​p​olice and army launched a cordon and search operation ​at​ Simthan​ in​ Bijbhera.