Encounter underway near LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, June 16: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said.
"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC in Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. More details awaited.
On June 13, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.