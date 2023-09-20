Encourage youth to say no to anti-social activities: Tanvir

Srinagar, Sep 20: National Conference chief spokesperson and Incharge Zadibal constituency Tanvir Sadiq fulfilled his commitment to community well-being by distributing cricket kits and sports items to selected teams at Islamia College Hawal Bachidarwaza, Srinagar, a press release said.
Speaking with the Star Eleven team, he expressed delight in supporting young sportspersons in their pursuit of dreams through sports.
Tanvir emphasised the importance of saying yes to sports and no to anti-social activities. He said that engaging in sports can keep young boys away from harmful influences.
It is worth noting that this initiative is part of Tanvir Sadiq's ongoing efforts to support cricket teams across the Zadibal constituency. Tanvir had earlier distributed cricket kits and sports items to teams in areas across Zadibal constituency, including Chowdhary Bagh, Rainawari, Jogilanker, Doonipora Zadibal, Lalbazar, Soura, Kawdara, Mir Behri Dal, BotShah Mohalla, and others. The distributed items include cricket kits, hydraulic rollers, Kerala mats, shoes, basketballs, uniforms, and more.
Tanvir said that his commitment to promoting sports is to discourage anti-social activities and promote good behaviour and activities among the youth.