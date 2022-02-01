Encroachment on more than 1700 kanals of land removed at Bijbehara

Anantnag, Feb 1: To review the revenue and allied issues at the sub divisional level and in light of the various recent initiatives of the government, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Piyush Singla Tuesday held a detailed meeting with officials from Bijbehara.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Singla laid stress on wider dissemination of information regarding good governance initiatives like ‘Apki Zameen Apki Nigraani’ so that people can take benefit of such schemes.
He emphasided that the Revenue department must ensure services enlisted under PSGA are delivered in a time bound manner.
Singla said that there should be no laxity on this account and anybody causing delays will be taken to task under law. He also directed the officers to encourage people to utilize online e-services that have recently been inaugurated in the district for obtaining various certificates.
The DC directed the officials to ensure transfer of land to govt departments and updation of records wherever such transfer has been effected.
He asked them to identify patches of land along the old highway where public offices can be setup for public convenience.
With regards to grievance redressal, Singla asked the officials to ensure that any grievances must be inquired into in a time bound manner and redressal must be prompt and appropriate.
He asked to ensure that the aggrieved must be satisfied with the resolution provided as per standing legal procedure.
Singla said that the officers must maintain strict vigilance on subordinate employees and any complaints of corruption must be thoroughly investigated and erring officials booked under law, advocating a zero tolerance policy towards corrupt practices.
He fixed the eviction targets for encroached land and directed the Tehsildars to work on fast track basis to retrieve the state or kahcharie land from encroachers.
The DC said that failure to achieve eviction targets would be viewed as connivance with encroachers and strict penal action will follow.
The chair was apprised that the sub collectorate with two tehsils had completed the jamabandi in all patwar halqas and one jamabandi is under revision besides 46 girdawaries have also been completed as of now.
It was informed that regular anti encroachment drives and demolition drives were being carried out and encroachments over 1700 kanals of state, kahcharie land had been removed till date.