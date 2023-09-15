Encroachment removed from state land in Nagrota

It added that under the direction of District Magistrate Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, officials from the Revenue Department, led by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Piyush Dhotra and Tehsildar Nagrota, Babu Ram Choudhary, along with Tehsildar Jammu Development Authority, Ranjt Singh, conducted an anti-encroachment drive to reclaim state land measuring two kanal in village Nagrota today.

The encroached land, identified under khasra number 851, was unlawfully occupied by one Somnath Sapru, who had also erected a compound wall and a huge gate on the property. It has come to light that the encroacher has a history of such encroachments and, on this occasion, he was sternly cautioned by officials against any future transgressions.