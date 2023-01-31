Encroachments by two former ministers, heirs of Mir Qasim demolished in Anantnag: officials

At Ara Khoshipora, 1 kanal of Kahcharie land under the alleged occupation of Peerzada Mohd Sayeed was retrieved. The outer wall of the premises which had been constructed on Kahcharai land has been demolished. It is in place to mention that notices for voluntarily removing the encroachments had been issued to the ex-minister but he had failed to give air to the Government direction.

Similarly, the family of Syed Farooq Andrabi, former legislator from Dooru had encroached upon 2 kanals and 7 marlas of Shamilat 4 land by way of orchards at Shistergam. The same lands have been retrieved and notice boards indicating the status of land have been installed on the site.