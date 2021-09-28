Encroachments removed from blocked road in Tral

Deputy commissioner Pulwama Baseer ul Haque Choudry along police and revenue officials cleared the 2.50 kilometer long stretch of encroachment, which had blocked the road, at Saimoo Nunan Nag village and started to construct a wider road on it.

By the steps taken by the authorities, the people have got access to hundreds of kanals of their land. According to locals of Nunan Nag and Saimoo, the old road was used by the locals for decades to reach to their wallnut and agricultural lands but was encroached upon by some selfish people and was blocked a decade ago.

"We were witnessing losses as we were unable to reach our fields on tractors, and other machinery as the way was not motorable. Even we were unable to reach there as some eople had completely blocked it. We were continuously requesting the authorities to remove the encroachment but no one listened to us in past," locals said.

"However now we are thankful to the authorities who have removed the encroachment and blockade and immediately started work on widening the road" they said.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy commissioner Pulwama Baseerul Haque Choudry said "This was a 70 year old path used by locals but was blocked and it was not existing anywhere now. So we have started to remove the blockade and encroachment. A 10 feet wide road will be constructed on it having about 2.50 km length so that people could reach their fields easily".

"The road will double the revenue of locals and they will live a better life by this road" he added.