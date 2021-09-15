End development hiatus: NC

A statement of NC issued here said that while addressing party delegates of Khanyar constituency at the NC’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters in Srinagar, Sagar said that the people of J&K want an end to political instability, absence of democratic government, all prevailing development deficit, soaring unemployment and widespread development deficit. He said that they were looking up to NC to propel the region towards safe shores.

Sagar said that today J&K presents a sad story of governance and accountability. “The times since 2015 have been most traumatic and devastating for the J&K’s youth, farmers, traders, hoteliers, artisans and every democratic institution was taking a big hit.

The only thing that was achieved in J&K all these years was to upend more than two decades of reconciliation, development, progress and peacemaking.

There has been no headway on the major heath, education, road and rail network projects since 2015,” he said. Sagar said that in the name of development, people were only witnessing window dressing and hyper-PR drives. Meanwhile, senior NC leaders Qaisar Jamsheed Lone and Abdul Ahad Dar were re-elected as District Presidents of Kupwara and Budgam districts.